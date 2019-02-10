Manchester United : New injury concern for PSG

VERRATTI RETURNS

There was positive news in other areas, however. Italian midfielder Marco Verratti returned to the starting XI after several weeks out with ankle troubles, and played just short of one hour before being substituted.

'He played 60 minutes, I don't know if it's possible for him to play again at Old Trafford against Manchester United only three days later,' admitted Tuchel.

'But, in our situation, it's maybe necessary to try to make him play. We have to decide tomorrow [Sunday] about that. We have to wait for Marco's opinion.'