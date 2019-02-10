Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
02/08 04:02:01 pm
19.17 USD   +0.37%
Manchester United : New injury concern for PSG

0
02/10/2019 | 08:25am EST

VERRATTI RETURNS

There was positive news in other areas, however. Italian midfielder Marco Verratti returned to the starting XI after several weeks out with ankle troubles, and played just short of one hour before being substituted.

'He played 60 minutes, I don't know if it's possible for him to play again at Old Trafford against Manchester United only three days later,' admitted Tuchel.

'But, in our situation, it's maybe necessary to try to make him play. We have to decide tomorrow [Sunday] about that. We have to wait for Marco's opinion.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 10 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2019 13:24:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 122,07
P/E ratio 2020 161,64
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
EV / Sales 2020 4,05x
Capitalization 2 436 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC1.00%3 152
TUI-14.55%6 995
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS10.24%4 628
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-2.74%4 541
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED12.70%2 796
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-0.07%2 400
