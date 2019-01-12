Manchester United : 'No club has a better tradition'

'It's been really good, as has been seen with the likes of Mason, Jimmy, Tahith and Angel getting opportunities in squads this year, alongside the young professionals we have already got in there. It's nice to see the pipeline continuing and it's something we all wish for in the future.'

Young players can bring a vigour and fearless energy to any team, something that has been seen with the likes of Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford previously. The United style of play is something that McKenna has long respected.

'The way we've been playing is massively important for everyone - the staff, players and fans - we're all aware of the history of this club, its traditions and the style of football we want to adhere to,' acknowledged McKenna. 'We've managed to give the supporters some of that, so far, in a short space of time, and I think the response has been really positive from that. We'll look to continue those traditions but all know it's a results industry and we have to be clever and good enough to adapt to different games to get a result on a one-off day.'