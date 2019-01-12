Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Manchester United : 'No club has a better tradition'

01/12/2019

'It's been really good, as has been seen with the likes of Mason, Jimmy, Tahith and Angel getting opportunities in squads this year, alongside the young professionals we have already got in there. It's nice to see the pipeline continuing and it's something we all wish for in the future.'

Young players can bring a vigour and fearless energy to any team, something that has been seen with the likes of Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford previously. The United style of play is something that McKenna has long respected.

'The way we've been playing is massively important for everyone - the staff, players and fans - we're all aware of the history of this club, its traditions and the style of football we want to adhere to,' acknowledged McKenna. 'We've managed to give the supporters some of that, so far, in a short space of time, and I think the response has been really positive from that. We'll look to continue those traditions but all know it's a results industry and we have to be clever and good enough to adapt to different games to get a result on a one-off day.'

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 12 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2019 11:58:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 121,73
P/E ratio 2020 161,19
EV / Sales 2019 4,34x
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
Capitalization 2 447 M
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-0.11%3 130
TUI6.83%9 109
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC6.99%4 961
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS5.98%4 502
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED2.26%2 573
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-3.71%2 351
