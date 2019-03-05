Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : Ole embodies the United spirit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 05:05pm EST

'It's better always to be aware of the qualities of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,' enthused Tuchel. 'He has showed a lot of times, not only to Bayern Munich, but a lot of times, that he was a super sub and one of the key players of the biggest era in this club.

'He was totally, even as a striker, devoted to the team and always ready to help - for half an hour, 10 minutes or five minutes. This spirit made him big and, for me, is like the spirit that I would describe Manchester United.

'So it's better for us to accept this reality, that these guys are ready for everything and will believe because they are a strong club with a strong history and a very strong record with Ole - before and after us. More or less, only winning and winning.

'It's totally normal we accept his quality and respect his quality and prepare everything, prepare for the best Manchester United and it's a big challenge for us. Hopefully, we can bring this [home], what we earned ourselves in the first match. Now the challenge is to bring it to the end but it's a big challenge.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 22:04:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
05:05pMANCHESTER UNITED : Ole embodies the United spirit
PU
04:27pMANCHESTER UNITED : Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United can spring a..
AQ
03:33pMANCHESTER UNITED : Football - PSG boss Tuchel warns of Manchester United spirit..
AQ
02:49pMANCHESTER UNITED : attacker out for six weeks
AQ
02:09pMANCHESTER UNITED : Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells Manchester United to go all out o..
AQ
02:05pMANCHESTER UNITED : freeze ticket prices for eighth consecutive season
AQ
02:04pMANCHESTER UNITED : Man Utd's Sanchez out for up to two months – report
AQ
01:39pFOOTBALL - MISSION POSSIBLE : Solskjaer says Manchester United will fight agains..
AQ
12:59pOLE : This isn't mission impossible
PU
12:56pMANCHESTER UNITED : Man United forward Alexis Sanchez facing 6 weeks out injured
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 126,70
P/E ratio 2020 167,78
EV / Sales 2019 4,45x
EV / Sales 2020 4,16x
Capitalization 2 529 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC5.80%3 328
TUI-24.13%6 296
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC9.19%5 190
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS13.80%4 904
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED19.61%2 953
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-5.36%2 251
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.