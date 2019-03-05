Manchester United : Ole embodies the United spirit

'It's better always to be aware of the qualities of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,' enthused Tuchel. 'He has showed a lot of times, not only to Bayern Munich, but a lot of times, that he was a super sub and one of the key players of the biggest era in this club.

'He was totally, even as a striker, devoted to the team and always ready to help - for half an hour, 10 minutes or five minutes. This spirit made him big and, for me, is like the spirit that I would describe Manchester United.

'So it's better for us to accept this reality, that these guys are ready for everything and will believe because they are a strong club with a strong history and a very strong record with Ole - before and after us. More or less, only winning and winning.

'It's totally normal we accept his quality and respect his quality and prepare everything, prepare for the best Manchester United and it's a big challenge for us. Hopefully, we can bring this [home], what we earned ourselves in the first match. Now the challenge is to bring it to the end but it's a big challenge.'