'Rashy is available for maybe half an hour or so,' said Solskjaer. 'Marcus injured his ankle and is not 100 per cent ready yet. But he's ready if we need him. He's a little bit sore but he'll be okay if he has to [come on].

'I think Fred will be looking forward to it. He's been training hard, training well and never let his head down, so now is about time to unleash him and I think he'll be fine.'

United: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Dalot, Pogba, Sanchez; Lukaku.

Subs: Romero, Bailly, Rojo, Garner, Pereira, Chong, Rashford.

Palace: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Kelly, Van Aanholt; McArthur, Milivojevic, Schlupp; Townsend, Batshuayi, Zaha.

Subs: Hennessey, Dann, Riedewald, Kouyate, Meyer, Ayew, Benteke.