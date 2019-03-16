Manchester United : Ole explains line-up to face Wolves

'There are no worries over Ander and Jesse,' Ole added on BBC One. 'They've had a good week now. I thought about risking them last week against Arsenal but it was a bit too early. Now they should be ready.'

Wolves: Ruddy; Saiss, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Dendocker, Neves, Otto; Moutinho, Jimenez, Jota.

Subs: Norris, Bennett, Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Vinagre, Adama.

United: Romero; Dalot, Lindelof, Samlling, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Pogba (c); Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

Subs: De Gea, Jones, Rojo, Andreas, Fred, McTominay, Mata.

