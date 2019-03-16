Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : Ole explains line-up to face Wolves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2019 | 03:39pm EDT

'There are no worries over Ander and Jesse,' Ole added on BBC One. 'They've had a good week now. I thought about risking them last week against Arsenal but it was a bit too early. Now they should be ready.'

Wolves: Ruddy; Saiss, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Dendocker, Neves, Otto; Moutinho, Jimenez, Jota.
Subs: Norris, Bennett, Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Vinagre, Adama.

United: Romero; Dalot, Lindelof, Samlling, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Pogba (c); Lingard, Rashford, Martial.
Subs: De Gea, Jones, Rojo, Andreas, Fred, McTominay, Mata.

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 16 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2019 19:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
03:39pMANCHESTER UNITED : Ole explains line-up to face Wolves
PU
01:30pMANCHESTER UNITED : SPORT - 'Le Classique', French football's fallen icon
AQ
01:29pWOLVES VS MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE STR : how to watch FA Cup football from anywher..
AQ
09:23aMANCHESTER UNITED : United face Barca, City take on Tottenham in Champions Leagu..
AQ
07:45aUCL : Man. Utd draw Barcelona as Tottenham face Man. City in Quarter-Finals
AQ
07:44aMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer insists United don't fear Camp Nou test
AQ
07:44aUEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL : Man United face Barcelona, City take on S..
AQ
07:44aMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskajer offers helping hand to former team-mate Paul Schol..
AQ
06:50aMANCHESTER UNITED : Juve, Leicester, Ajax Monitoring Coveted Nigerian striker
AQ
06:33aMANCHESTER UNITED : Four English Clubs in the Champions League Last Eight. What ..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 56,2 M
Net income 2019 27,2 M
Debt 2019 232 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 161,44
P/E ratio 2020 178,82
EV / Sales 2019 4,33x
EV / Sales 2020 4,08x
Capitalization 2 467 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC5.01%3 281
TUI-21.97%6 390
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS15.72%4 993
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED18.99%2 952
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-11.36%2 089
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.30.60%2 038
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.