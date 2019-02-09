Log in
Manchester United : Ole's must-read matchday interview

02/09/2019 | 02:50am EST

There was a lot of talk on social media about the state of Mike Phelan's hat…
'It's a magic hat! [laughs] We definitely had a little laugh about that one. Yeah, I think I have to buy him another one.'

We have a tough run of fixtures coming up. Do you relish that from a coaching point of view?
'You love that, absolutely love it, because of the games. You look forward to the next one. If you win a game, you definitely want the next one to come. If you don't win, like the Burnley one, it's like 'come on, let's have a game and get back on the winning track'. You always look forward in football. Nothing becomes history quicker than a game of football really.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 09 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2019 07:49:02 UTC
