Manchester United : Ole's must-read matchday interview

There was a lot of talk on social media about the state of Mike Phelan's hat…

'It's a magic hat! [laughs] We definitely had a little laugh about that one. Yeah, I think I have to buy him another one.'

We have a tough run of fixtures coming up. Do you relish that from a coaching point of view?

'You love that, absolutely love it, because of the games. You look forward to the next one. If you win a game, you definitely want the next one to come. If you don't win, like the Burnley one, it's like 'come on, let's have a game and get back on the winning track'. You always look forward in football. Nothing becomes history quicker than a game of football really.'