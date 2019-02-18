Manchester United : 'Our tactics worked'

AREAS TO WORK ON

'Chelsea are a good team. They've got their way of playing, which is hard to play against. I thought, defensively, Juan did a fantastic job in between Jorginho and the two centre-backs. Defensively, we were absolutely perfect. With the ball, we could have done better and kept it more in the second half and controlled it but, then again, we kept a clean sheet.'

THE IMPORTANCE TO BOUNCE BACK

'It's massive [the response after PSG]. An absolutely massive result. We had some criticism after the game against PSG as we didn't create a lot. Today was a tough, tough game and I have to say everyone, down to a 't', did everything we asked of them.'