Manchester United : 'Playing home or away doesn't make a difference'

'It's something that comes directly from the manager's message,' Eric said. 'Which is to be positive in everything we do, considering the quality of player that we have. I believe that it's just the same whether we are playing at home or away, so I reckon that being away from home is really just like we are at home.

'With that mentality we have, I hope it can continue like this until the end of the season.'

Craven Cottage was a happy hunting ground during Fulham's previous spell in the top flight. In fact, United have only lost twice in the previous 11 league visits to the ground on the banks of the River Thames.

The last time the Whites hosted the Reds was six years ago. Goals from Antonio Valencia, Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney ensured a comfortable 3-1 victory. Back then, the hosts were in a fight for Premier League survival, and that looks set to be the case again this season.