MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Manchester United : 'Playing home or away doesn't make a difference'

02/08/2019

'It's something that comes directly from the manager's message,' Eric said. 'Which is to be positive in everything we do, considering the quality of player that we have. I believe that it's just the same whether we are playing at home or away, so I reckon that being away from home is really just like we are at home.

'With that mentality we have, I hope it can continue like this until the end of the season.'

Craven Cottage was a happy hunting ground during Fulham's previous spell in the top flight. In fact, United have only lost twice in the previous 11 league visits to the ground on the banks of the River Thames.

The last time the Whites hosted the Reds was six years ago. Goals from Antonio Valencia, Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney ensured a comfortable 3-1 victory. Back then, the hosts were in a fight for Premier League survival, and that looks set to be the case again this season.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 15:34:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 121,56
P/E ratio 2020 160,98
EV / Sales 2019 4,31x
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
Capitalization 2 426 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC0.63%3 140
TUI-11.26%7 275
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS10.24%4 630
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.06%4 622
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED11.14%2 758
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-1.16%2 398
