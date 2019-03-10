Log in
Manchester United : Pogba and Matic return to face Arsenal

03/10/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

In the heart of defence Victor Lindelof will partner Chris Smalling, who is making his 200th Premier League appearance for United, while Luke Shaw continues at left-back.

David De Gea has kept a clean sheet in four of his last five away games in the Premier League and will looking to add another this afternoon.

United: De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw; Fred, Matic, Pogba; Dalot, Lukaku, Rashford.
Subs: Romero, Bailly, Rojo, McTominay, Andreas, Martial, Greenwood.

Arsenal: Leno; Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal; Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil, Lacazette, Aubameyang.
Subs: Cech, Mustafi, Elneny, Guendouzi, Suarez, Iwobi, Nketiah.

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 10 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2019 16:29:09 UTC
EPS Revisions
