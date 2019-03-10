Manchester United : Pogba and Matic return to face Arsenal

In the heart of defence Victor Lindelof will partner Chris Smalling, who is making his 200th Premier League appearance for United, while Luke Shaw continues at left-back.
David De Gea has kept a clean sheet in four of his last five away games in the Premier League and will looking to add another this afternoon.
United: De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Smalling, Shaw; Fred, Matic, Pogba; Dalot, Lukaku, Rashford.
Subs: Romero, Bailly, Rojo, McTominay, Andreas, Martial, Greenwood.
Arsenal: Leno; Sokratis, Koscielny, Monreal; Maitland-Niles, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil, Lacazette, Aubameyang.
Subs: Cech, Mustafi, Elneny, Guendouzi, Suarez, Iwobi, Nketiah.
