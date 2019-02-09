Manchester United : Pogba embraces the big games ahead

'It feels great to win, that is what we wanted. Since Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] came in we talked about this, we want to be at the top, in the top four. There is still a long way to go, but we are there, and we want to stay there now,' he told Sky Sports after the victory.

'We were very far away, but now we are back in the top four through good results. But like I said there is still a very long way to go and we have big games coming up and it's not going to be easy. We just want to stay there [in the top four] and when we need three points, we get the three points like today.

'We have to carry on playing like we did today. The result is positive, and it was a good performance as a team. It is always good [to win], but we have big teams [to play] now. There are big games coming up and that will decide where we are going to finish at the end of the season.'