Manchester United : Pogba is star man again
12/31/2018 | 12:14am CET
Disclaimer
Manchester United plc published this content on 30 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2018 23:13:05 UTC
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Sales 2019
620 M
EBIT 2019
48,5 M
Net income 2019
20,5 M
Debt 2019
245 M
Yield 2019
1,06%
P/E ratio 2019
117,54
P/E ratio 2020
154,31
EV / Sales 2019
4,28x
EV / Sales 2020
4,02x
Capitalization
2 410 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Average target price
17,9 GBP
Spread / Average Target
22%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.