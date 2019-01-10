Manchester United : Pogba pleased to pick up monthly award

'WE JUST WANT TO CARRY ON WINNING'

The Reds have won five consecutive matches under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - a record we'll be looking to maintain in Sunday's tough test against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Paul, who is hoping to be fit after missing the FA Cup win over Reading with the knock he sustained in last week's victory at Newcastle, feels the squad have gained so much confidence from our current winning form.

'We're Manchester United so that [winning] should be a basic thing for us,' he said. 'Obviously we know that the Premier League is hard and we have a lot of games [to play] but those five games give us more confidence. Mentally we're strong and ready. For the rest of the season, we just want to do the same and carry on like that.'

