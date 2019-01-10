Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : Pogba pleased to pick up monthly award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 02:16am EST

'WE JUST WANT TO CARRY ON WINNING'

The Reds have won five consecutive matches under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - a record we'll be looking to maintain in Sunday's tough test against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Paul, who is hoping to be fit after missing the FA Cup win over Reading with the knock he sustained in last week's victory at Newcastle, feels the squad have gained so much confidence from our current winning form.

'We're Manchester United so that [winning] should be a basic thing for us,' he said. 'Obviously we know that the Premier League is hard and we have a lot of games [to play] but those five games give us more confidence. Mentally we're strong and ready. For the rest of the season, we just want to do the same and carry on like that.'

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 07:13:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
02:16aMANCHESTER UNITED : Pogba pleased to pick up monthly award
PU
01:04aMANCHESTER UNITED : Rinomhota chooses Warriors
AQ
01/09Manchester United to open fan centers in China
AQ
01/09Manchester United to open fan centers in China
AQ
01/09MANCHESTER UNITED : United Women 2 West Ham Women 0
PU
01/09SOLSKJAER : If Man United training ends with a little bit of a quarrel, I don't ..
AQ
01/09DUBAI : What the United players are saying
PU
01/09MANCHESTER UNITED : Gunners vs Red Devils in Cup
AQ
01/09CARRICK : How Dubai is helping the squad
PU
01/09MANCHESTER UNITED : Real Betis host European Champions Real Madrid in crucial La..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,04%
P/E ratio 2019 122,68
P/E ratio 2020 162,46
EV / Sales 2019 4,34x
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
Capitalization 2 448 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC0.26%3 130
TUI9.02%8 770
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC7.52%4 905
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS8.50%4 436
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED3.70%2 583
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-4.04%2 397
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.