Manchester United : Pogba's out to get the upper hand

Pogba accepts the Reds still have plenty of ground to make up in the table but the recent run of five successive victories in all competitions has probably got some of the other clubs looking over their shoulders.

'We're still far [away] but it's good that people forget about us a bit,' he said.

'We're just coming our way, staying focused and trying to do our things - that's what we need to do.'

