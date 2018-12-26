Manchester United : Pogba takes the plaudits

In attack, he mustered five shots in total, four of which were on target, with one effort blocked. The creative spark also supplied three key passes and clearly gels with fellow Academy products Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford.
All in all, it was a superb display by Pogba, who deservedly ran out victor of our poll after being one of the nominees from David May on MUTV.
POLL RESULT
Paul Pogba - 82%
David De Gea - 12%
Marcus Rashford - 6%
