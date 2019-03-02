Manchester United : Reds back initiative for disabled fans

The annual initiative, now in its 15th year, is focused on the matchday experience for disabled fans; shining a light on the individual stories of supporters attending matches home and away, week in and week out.

Work is continuing at Old Trafford to improve accessibility for all disabled supporters, which will see an increase in accessible seating and enhanced facilities across the stadium.

Manchester United's Disabled Supporters Association (MUDSA) will be giving its backing to Level Playing Field again this year, with a dedicated team of support staff wearing Level Playing Field T-shirts during today's fixture against Southampton, and special messaging being put in place across its own platforms.

