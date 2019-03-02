Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/01 04:02:03 pm
20.29 USD   +0.74%
07:19aMANCHESTER UNITED : Reds back initiative for disabled fans
PU
03/01UNITED V SOUTHAMPTON : Your guide to the game
PU
03/01SOLSKJAER : Reds should enjoy the home straight
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : Reds back initiative for disabled fans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2019 | 07:19am EST
The annual initiative, now in its 15th year, is focused on the matchday experience for disabled fans; shining a light on the individual stories of supporters attending matches home and away, week in and week out.

Work is continuing at Old Trafford to improve accessibility for all disabled supporters, which will see an increase in accessible seating and enhanced facilities across the stadium.

Manchester United's Disabled Supporters Association (MUDSA) will be giving its backing to Level Playing Field again this year, with a dedicated team of support staff wearing Level Playing Field T-shirts during today's fixture against Southampton, and special messaging being put in place across its own platforms.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 02 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2019 12:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
07:19aMANCHESTER UNITED : Reds back initiative for disabled fans
PU
07:10aMANCHESTER UNITED : Player power rules at Chelsea
AQ
06:55aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Man U gets together with Marriott
AQ
06:51aSOLSKJAER : It will be odd if I'm not made United boss
AQ
06:40aMANCHESTER CITY'S QUADRUPLE BID : No Longer Highly Improbable, Just Improbable
AQ
12:53aPOCHETTINO : Tottenham no longer a soft touch
AQ
03/01MANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer Remains Sole Candidate For Manchester United Job &..
AQ
03/01MANCHESTER UNITED : Sub-par Subs
AQ
03/01MANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer hopeful David De Gea will sign new Manchester Unit..
AQ
03/01ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE : Liverpool, Spurs face crucial derby showdowns
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 125,21
P/E ratio 2020 165,80
EV / Sales 2019 4,40x
EV / Sales 2020 4,12x
Capitalization 2 499 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC6.11%3 299
TUI-23.15%6 259
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC9.27%5 069
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS14.83%4 880
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED19.03%2 879
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-5.80%2 271
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.