Manchester United : Reds knocked out of FA Youth Cup

It was nip and tuck after the break, with Levitt blasting over early in the half but Danny Cashman caused problems on the break. It looked like he had won another penalty when going over a Bernard tackle but referee Mike Barlow rightly decided there was no contact. Greenwood continued to try his luck, without any success, and a third goal really left United with a mountain to climb.

Gwargis's free-kick was headed against the bar from close range by Longman and Roberts nodded in the rebound to make it 3-0 to the Seagulls, who had scored with all three attempts on target.

Although Cashman was close to a fourth, and was also superbly tackled by Mengi when he raced clear, most of the pressure came from the Reds. Substitute Largie Ramazani was denied when Roberts cleared off the line and Greenwood thundered his best effort yet into the side-netting, as he dropped deeper in an attempt to further influence proceedings.

When Garner's free-kick could not be bundled in, it became clear this was not going to be our night, but Bernard, who was pushed into attack, managed to grab a consolation. The defender bundled home after Anthony Elanga's shot, from Ramazani's cross, was palmed out by Rees. It was the 50th goal scored by the team this term but not enough to prevent Brighton moving on to face Everton in the fifth round.