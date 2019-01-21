Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : Reds knocked out of FA Youth Cup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 06:24pm EST

It was nip and tuck after the break, with Levitt blasting over early in the half but Danny Cashman caused problems on the break. It looked like he had won another penalty when going over a Bernard tackle but referee Mike Barlow rightly decided there was no contact. Greenwood continued to try his luck, without any success, and a third goal really left United with a mountain to climb.

Gwargis's free-kick was headed against the bar from close range by Longman and Roberts nodded in the rebound to make it 3-0 to the Seagulls, who had scored with all three attempts on target.

Although Cashman was close to a fourth, and was also superbly tackled by Mengi when he raced clear, most of the pressure came from the Reds. Substitute Largie Ramazani was denied when Roberts cleared off the line and Greenwood thundered his best effort yet into the side-netting, as he dropped deeper in an attempt to further influence proceedings.

When Garner's free-kick could not be bundled in, it became clear this was not going to be our night, but Bernard, who was pushed into attack, managed to grab a consolation. The defender bundled home after Anthony Elanga's shot, from Ramazani's cross, was palmed out by Rees. It was the 50th goal scored by the team this term but not enough to prevent Brighton moving on to face Everton in the fifth round.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 23:23:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
06:24pMANCHESTER UNITED : Reds knocked out of FA Youth Cup
PU
06:24pMANCHESTER UNITED : We've got so much love for Rashford's form
PU
03:59p#PLASTICFANTASTIC : Real Madrid's football shirt is garbage … in a good w..
AQ
02:35pMANCHESTER UNITED : Scott McTominay signs new four-and-a-half-year contract at M..
AQ
02:26p#PLASTICFANTASTIC : Real Madrid's football shirt is garbage … in a good w..
AQ
10:22aMANCHESTER UNITED : England Manager Gareth Southgate Grilled On Man Utd Links
AQ
09:50aMANCHESTER UNITED : 'We're happy - but we want more'
PU
09:39aMANCHESTER UNITED : United ready for next Youth Cup test
PU
09:39aTHE WEEK AHEAD : Reds up for the cups
PU
09:15aMANCHESTER UNITED : 'Hugely excited' England boss Southgate cools Manchester Uni..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 125,20
P/E ratio 2020 165,80
EV / Sales 2019 4,42x
EV / Sales 2020 4,15x
Capitalization 2 499 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC3.00%3 216
TUI9.72%9 013
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS7.72%4 499
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-3.50%4 483
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED6.95%2 654
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-1.91%2 344
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.