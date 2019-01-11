Log in
Manchester United PLC

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
News

Manchester United : 'Robson wasn't brilliant, he was awesome'

01/11/2019 | 12:10am EST

'When I was growing up, Bryan Robson was captain of England and Manchester United. He was the best player, and the most important player, in the country.

'Every single challenge he went in for was as if his life seemed to depend on it. He seemed as though he cared all the time, he was a huge driving force for his country and his club. That's what I aspired to be as I got older, someone who was committed to the cause.'

'My favourite player and role model was Bryan Robson,' echoed Roy Keane. 'His tackling, goalscoring and box-to-box presence for United and England were proof that you could be a great player without doing tricks. Robson wasn't brilliant, but he was awesome.'

A hero to heroes, Robbo set the benchmark for midfield brilliance at United. Succeeded by Paul Ince and latterly Keane in the Reds' engine room, he was the first of three midfield greats to grace Old Trafford during a gilded era which would yield silverware galore.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 05:08:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 121,26
P/E ratio 2020 160,58
EV / Sales 2019 4,30x
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
Capitalization 2 420 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-1.21%3 130
TUI8.05%9 109
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC8.28%4 961
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS3.06%4 502
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED1.77%2 573
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-3.45%2 351
