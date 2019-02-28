Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

Manchester United : Schmeichel and defenders back for Treble Reunion

02/28/2019 | 04:26am EST

'I'm really looking forward to the occasion at Old Trafford,' said the Danish legend. 'The whole defence has said 'yes' to this match and it's brilliant. And I'm very, very fortunate that the other goalkeeper is Raimond van der Gouw, probably the fittest 55-year-old man in the world!'

The Treble Reunion match will see Manchester United Legends take on Bayern Munich Legends, exactly 20 years to the date that United emerged victorious in the most dramatic of finals. The two teams will now meet once again in an anniversary match to raise funds for Manchester United Foundation.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 09:25:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 127,37
P/E ratio 2020 168,66
EV / Sales 2019 4,47x
EV / Sales 2020 4,18x
Capitalization 2 542 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC8.32%3 381
TUI-23.17%6 513
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC4.71%4 998
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS11.06%4 925
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED17.30%2 921
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-2.01%2 347
