Manchester United : Schmeichel and defenders back for Treble Reunion

'I'm really looking forward to the occasion at Old Trafford,' said the Danish legend. 'The whole defence has said 'yes' to this match and it's brilliant. And I'm very, very fortunate that the other goalkeeper is Raimond van der Gouw, probably the fittest 55-year-old man in the world!'

The Treble Reunion match will see Manchester United Legends take on Bayern Munich Legends, exactly 20 years to the date that United emerged victorious in the most dramatic of finals. The two teams will now meet once again in an anniversary match to raise funds for Manchester United Foundation.