Manchester United : Second successive award for Shaw

Shaw, speaking to United Review, the official matchday programme, said: 'We're professionals and I won't be getting too carried away. I'll just keep doing my job, keep working hard, keep doing what the manager and coaching staff say. I still want to improve and I still feel like I can improve massively, so that's what I want to do, improve as a player and a person off the pitch as well and help the team out as much as possible.'
The 23-year-old finished ahead on 40 per cent in our app poll, ahead of fellow nominees David De Gea (37%) and Marouane Fellaini (23%). With another impressive performance already under his belt in October, in the 0-0 draw with Valencia, he will be looking to maintain this level of consistency throughout the month.
