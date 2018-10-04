Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Manchester United : Second successive award for Shaw

10/04/2018

Shaw, speaking to United Review, the official matchday programme, said: 'We're professionals and I won't be getting too carried away. I'll just keep doing my job, keep working hard, keep doing what the manager and coaching staff say. I still want to improve and I still feel like I can improve massively, so that's what I want to do, improve as a player and a person off the pitch as well and help the team out as much as possible.'

The 23-year-old finished ahead on 40 per cent in our app poll, ahead of fellow nominees David De Gea (37%) and Marouane Fellaini (23%). With another impressive performance already under his belt in October, in the 0-0 draw with Valencia, he will be looking to maintain this level of consistency throughout the month.

Manchester United plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 14:12:11 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 623 M
EBIT 2019 36,5 M
Net income 2019 34,9 M
Debt 2019 149 M
Yield 2019 0,92%
P/E ratio 2019 268,34
P/E ratio 2020 105,34
EV / Sales 2019 4,69x
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
Capitalization 2 775 M
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer
Edward Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC10.20%3 590
TUI-5.13%10 990
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC21.75%5 741
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS9.07%5 234
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED-13.03%2 647
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD46.64%2 346
