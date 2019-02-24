Manchester United : Shaw named star man in draw

'I am happy, not just for me but for the whole team,' Shaw told MUTV after the game.

'For the way we defended especially as a team. We know how good Liverpool are, with their attacking threat, but I think it was not just about the back five, I thought our whole team was brilliant. I think we played our game plan to perfection and I think we were unlucky not to win today.

'These are the games and the players you want to be playing against to test yourself. You want to keep improving as a player, so it was nice to have that challenge and hopefully there are many more to come in my career.'