02/22 04:02:01 pm
21.2 USD   +5.95%
Manchester United : Shaw named star man in draw

0
02/24/2019 | 06:12pm EST

'I am happy, not just for me but for the whole team,' Shaw told MUTV after the game.

'For the way we defended especially as a team. We know how good Liverpool are, with their attacking threat, but I think it was not just about the back five, I thought our whole team was brilliant. I think we played our game plan to perfection and I think we were unlucky not to win today.

'These are the games and the players you want to be playing against to test yourself. You want to keep improving as a player, so it was nice to have that challenge and hopefully there are many more to come in my career.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 24 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 23:11:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 133,91
P/E ratio 2020 177,32
EV / Sales 2019 4,68x
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
Capitalization 2 672 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.74%3 487
TUI-21.82%6 408
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.44%4 967
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS13.89%4 823
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED14.84%2 849
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-0.25%2 381
