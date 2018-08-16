Manchester United : Shoots for Success with a “Digital Experience Platform” Powered by HCL

Manchester
United (NYSE:MANU) has today announced a major milestone on its
digital transformation journey with HCL
Technologies, with the successful launch of the Manchester United
Official app powered by HCL’s digital experience platform. The launch is
part of the ongoing digital transformation of the club to provide a
real-time, engaging, personalized, and unified experience to Manchester
United’s 659 million global followers, which supports the club’s
strategy to become a Digital Sports Enterprise.
At the heart of this transformation is the digital platform developed by
HCL, providing the club with a single view of fans across web and app
touchpoints, offering fans a one-stop shop for everything Manchester
United.
Manchester United’s Group Managing Director Richard Arnold comments:
“This
app will allow our 659 million Manchester United followers to easily
connect to the club they love, wherever they are in the world. Fans will
now have the opportunity to follow all Manchester United matches through
the app with up-to-the-second notifications and updates.
“Just days after launch, the Manchester United Official app reached
number one in the App Store’s sports category download charts in 68
markets around the world. The app was also top ten within the sports
category in a further 123 markets.
“The app was created by a dedicated project team from HCL Technologies
and Manchester United, ensuring a truly collaborative approach to the
project. The team not only built the new app and website, but also
created an advanced underlying platform that will give the club the
ability to adapt as new technologies emerge.”
HCL Technologies’ Corporate Vice President Ashish Gupta comments:
“Our
partnership with Manchester United has been one of continuous
co-innovation. HCL’s digital experience platform has driven significant
business transformation combining digital product strategy and
technology innovation to deliver a compelling user experience. The
Manchester United official app has received excellent reviews from a
worldwide fan base with downloads in over 210 markets.
“Manchester United is a great example of a modern, forward-thinking
global organization that is embracing transformative solutions to
realize their digital potential. We are excited to help Manchester
United achieve this important milestone and look forward to many years
of continued success.”
