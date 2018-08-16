Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Manchester United : Shoots for Success with a “Digital Experience Platform” Powered by HCL

08/16/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) has today announced a major milestone on its digital transformation journey with HCL Technologies, with the successful launch of the Manchester United Official app powered by HCL’s digital experience platform. The launch is part of the ongoing digital transformation of the club to provide a real-time, engaging, personalized, and unified experience to Manchester United’s 659 million global followers, which supports the club’s strategy to become a Digital Sports Enterprise.

At the heart of this transformation is the digital platform developed by HCL, providing the club with a single view of fans across web and app touchpoints, offering fans a one-stop shop for everything Manchester United.

Manchester United’s Group Managing Director Richard Arnold comments:
“This app will allow our 659 million Manchester United followers to easily connect to the club they love, wherever they are in the world. Fans will now have the opportunity to follow all Manchester United matches through the app with up-to-the-second notifications and updates.

“Just days after launch, the Manchester United Official app reached number one in the App Store’s sports category download charts in 68 markets around the world. The app was also top ten within the sports category in a further 123 markets.

“The app was created by a dedicated project team from HCL Technologies and Manchester United, ensuring a truly collaborative approach to the project. The team not only built the new app and website, but also created an advanced underlying platform that will give the club the ability to adapt as new technologies emerge.”

HCL Technologies’ Corporate Vice President Ashish Gupta comments:
“Our partnership with Manchester United has been one of continuous co-innovation. HCL’s digital experience platform has driven significant business transformation combining digital product strategy and technology innovation to deliver a compelling user experience. The Manchester United official app has received excellent reviews from a worldwide fan base with downloads in over 210 markets.

“Manchester United is a great example of a modern, forward-thinking global organization that is embracing transformative solutions to realize their digital potential. We are excited to help Manchester United achieve this important milestone and look forward to many years of continued success.”

Source: https://www.hcltech.com/press-releases/press-releases-business/manchester-united-shoots-success-digital-experience-platform


© Business Wire 2018
