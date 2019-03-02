Manchester United : Solskjaer boosted by Rashford return

Despite winning a club-record eight matches on the trot away from home, United have dropped four Premier League points at Old Trafford in the last two Premier League games.

'When you are at home, we expect three points but we've had two draws at home in the last matches against Burnley and Liverpool, so we need to get back to winning ways at Old Trafford. But Wednesday was a great boost for us,' says Ole.

'We have not won many games at home against Southampton but I don't want to call them a bogey team. However, we need the three points. We know they fight for the points. You can see the quality in their team.'

United: De Gea, Young (C), Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, A. Pereira, Pogba; Alexis, Rashford, Lukaku.

Subs: Grant, Dalot, Bailly, Rojo, Fred, Gomes, Chong.