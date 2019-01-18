Manchester United : Solskjaer provides injury update on four players

Smalling and Rojo are yet to feature under Solskjaer due to their complaints, while the Belgian has featured just twice - in substitute appearances against Cardiff and Reading.
However, away from this trio, the boss indicated that the rest of the squad is in good health, and he should have everyone else at his disposal - including Eric Bailly, whose three-game suspension is now complete - for this weekend's game at Old Trafford.
'There are not many issues,'
he said. 'I think there are small niggles as there always are at this time of the season.'
United will look to extend Solskjaer's impressive opening run in charge to seven straight wins by overcoming Chris Hughton's Brighton on Saturday (kick-off 15:00 GMT).
