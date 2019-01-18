Log in
Manchester United PLC

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
    
News 


Manchester United : Solskjaer provides injury update on four players

01/18/2019

Smalling and Rojo are yet to feature under Solskjaer due to their complaints, while the Belgian has featured just twice - in substitute appearances against Cardiff and Reading.

However, away from this trio, the boss indicated that the rest of the squad is in good health, and he should have everyone else at his disposal - including Eric Bailly, whose three-game suspension is now complete - for this weekend's game at Old Trafford.

'There are not many issues,'
he said. 'I think there are small niggles as there always are at this time of the season.'

United will look to extend Solskjaer's impressive opening run in charge to seven straight wins by overcoming Chris Hughton's Brighton on Saturday (kick-off 15:00 GMT).

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 09:13:01 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,03%
P/E ratio 2019 123,62
P/E ratio 2020 163,71
EV / Sales 2019 4,37x
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
Capitalization 2 467 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.58%3 201
TUI7.76%8 750
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.67%4 551
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS6.52%4 424
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED5.47%2 585
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-2.78%2 339
