Manchester United : Solskjaer's team news for Fulham trip

HOW ARE FULHAM SHAPING UP?

Claudio Ranieri's side, who are second from bottom in the Premier League, will have Cyrus Christie and Andre Schurrle available for Saturday's game.

Full-back Christie was withdrawn in the second half of last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, while former Chelsea forward Schurrle missed out altogether through injury.

Of course, defender Tim Fosu-Mensah is ineligible to play against his parent club, as he is on loan from the Reds. Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli and centre-back Alfie Mawson are long-term absentees.

Ranieri also told the media on Thursday that January signings Lazar Markovic and Havard Nordtveit won't be fit enough to start but could be involved after training this week.

