Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : Solskjaer's team news for Fulham trip

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 04:14am EST

HOW ARE FULHAM SHAPING UP?

Claudio Ranieri's side, who are second from bottom in the Premier League, will have Cyrus Christie and Andre Schurrle available for Saturday's game.

Full-back Christie was withdrawn in the second half of last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, while former Chelsea forward Schurrle missed out altogether through injury.

Of course, defender Tim Fosu-Mensah is ineligible to play against his parent club, as he is on loan from the Reds. Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli and centre-back Alfie Mawson are long-term absentees.

Ranieri also told the media on Thursday that January signings Lazar Markovic and Havard Nordtveit won't be fit enough to start but could be involved after training this week.

Reading this in our app? If not, you might miss some exclusive features not found on ManUtd.com. Download the Official App here.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 09:14:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
04:41aMANCHESTER UNITED : Lingard reveals secret behind Man United's power surge
AQ
04:14aMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer's team news for Fulham trip
PU
01:11aMANCHESTER UNITED : Serial winners city show title mettle
AQ
02/07MANCHESTER UNITED : PSG need extra time to beat minnows Villefranche in French C..
AQ
02/07MANCHESTER UNITED : Jesse Lingard says 'old school' Manchester United back under..
AQ
02/072018/2019 EPL : With Manchester City back on top, Liverpool face test of nerves
AQ
02/07MANCHESTER UNITED : Current Reds' footballing brothers
PU
02/07MANCHESTER UNITED : Ander Herrera keen to stay at Man United as new contract dis..
AQ
02/07LINGARD : 'Old school' United back under Solskjaer
AQ
02/07MANCHESTER UNITED : Mourinho avoids jail but fined for tax fraud
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 121,56
P/E ratio 2020 160,98
EV / Sales 2019 4,31x
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
Capitalization 2 426 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC0.63%3 140
TUI-11.26%9 008
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.06%4 703
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS10.24%4 663
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED11.14%2 790
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-1.54%2 380
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.