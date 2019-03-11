Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : Stats show no team can match Ole's Reds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 11:15am EDT
The Norwegian club legend took charge on Wednesday 19 December and his exciting Reds team has since claimed an impressive tally of 32 points from 13 Premier League matches.

That haul is owing to 10 victories over Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leicester City, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Southampton, plus two draws against North-West neighbours Burnley and Liverpool.

It's fair to say that nobody expected that immediate success when Ole took the wheel - not even the most optimistic supporters - and that achievement must be applauded before it is built upon.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 15:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
11:25aMANCHESTER UNITED : Arsenal Pitch Invader Charged With Assault
AQ
11:15aMANCHESTER UNITED : Stats show no team can match Ole's Reds
PU
11:06aAFRICAN PLAYERS IN EUROPE : Mane steps out of the shadows
AQ
11:06aMANCHESTER UNITED : Spurs slump offers chasing Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea Champio..
AQ
11:06aMANCHESTER UNITED : Five things we learned from the Premier League
AQ
09:54aMANCHESTER UNITED : I Will Slap You Evra Cautions Critic
AQ
09:40aMANCHESTER UNITED : Liverpool restate Premier League credentials as Arsenal end ..
AQ
04:26aMANCHESTER UNITED : loses to Arsenal in Premier League
AQ
03:40aWE DIDN'T TAKE IT SERIOUSLY : Mauricio Pochettino questions sinking Tottenham
AQ
03:40aMANCHESTER UNITED : Arsenal inflict first domestic defeat on Solskjaer's Manches..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 126,46
P/E ratio 2020 167,46
EV / Sales 2019 4,46x
EV / Sales 2020 4,18x
Capitalization 2 537 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC5.74%3 285
TUI-26.49%5 972
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC7.98%5 072
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS13.89%4 810
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED26.84%3 147
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-7.13%2 164
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.