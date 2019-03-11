Manchester United : Stats show no team can match Ole's Reds

The Norwegian club legend took charge on Wednesday 19 December and his exciting Reds team has since claimed an impressive tally of 32 points from 13 Premier League matches.

That haul is owing to 10 victories over Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leicester City, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Southampton, plus two draws against North-West neighbours Burnley and Liverpool.

It's fair to say that nobody expected that immediate success when Ole took the wheel - not even the most optimistic supporters - and that achievement must be applauded before it is built upon.