Manchester United : Taylor responds successfully to cancer treatment

02/15/2019 | 12:42pm EST

He is still in the recovery process and is continuing to work with the club's medical department for the foreseeable future.

'I would like to thank everyone at the club that has helped me since day one,' said Taylor. 'The nurses at the Christie and HCA healthcare, plus Melissa from MacMillan Cancer Support, have all provided me with wonderful care.

'Words cannot describe how much my family has helped me through this. My mum and stepdad Matthew, my brother George, Meir and my girlfriend Lydia, and all the rest of the family, have provided invaluable support.'

Manchester United plc published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 17:41:09 UTC
