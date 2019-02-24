Log in
Manchester United : 'The fans were our twelfth man'

02/24/2019 | 01:07pm EST

The caretaker manager had to make his full complement of substitutions in the first half with Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all suffering injuries. Marcus Rashford was also hurt, within minutes of the kick-off, and had to play on.

Despite these setbacks, United came closest to breaking the deadlock with Lingard, Chris Smalling and Rashford all having attempts, while Liverpool barely gave David De Gea anything to do at the other end.

Speaking to Sky Sports and MUTV after the game, Solskjaer discussed the injuries, the importance of the fans and briefly looked ahead to Wednesday night's game against Crystal Palace.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 24 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 18:06:01 UTC
