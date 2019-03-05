Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
03/04 04:02:01 pm
20.08 USD   -1.04%
04:50aMANCHESTER UNITED : Buffon recalls how Sir Alex tried to sign him
PU
04:30aMANCHESTER UNITED : The final games of a champion
PU
02:25aOLE : Let's take our 'A' game to Paris
PU
Manchester United : The final games of a champion

03/05/2019 | 04:30am EST

Beckham's PSG stats in themselves are modest, almost a footnote to his career. Just 14 games all told - ten league appearances, two in Europe, two in domestic competition. Only five of those outings were starts.

Two assists, no goals. But he arrived with PSG topping the table from serial title-winners Lyon only on goal difference. When he left, it was as part of a first triumphant Ligue 1 side since 1994, finishing 12 points clear of Marseille. Beckham paused to reflect that had Ancelotti not been bound for the Real Madrid hotseat he might even have considered signing on for another year.

As it was, his first league start, a 3-1 win over relegated Brest - captaining the side in specially made red, white and blue boots - and providing a 31st-minute assist for Blasé Matuidi from a corner - was to be it. When he left the field with 10 minutes remaining, the tearful farewell punctuated by endless hair ruffles, handshakes and hugs - even from the opposition's goal scorer - it was to a stadium singing his name.

A French crowd singing an Englishman's praises - noteworthy in itself. This however, really was time. 'I wanted to go out as a champion,' he said. 'I've finished my career in a team that treated me like I've been here 10 years.'
Entente cordiale indeed. When the club opened its hall of fame in July 2017, there was Beckham, alongside Ronaldinho, Ibrahimović and George Weah. 'Fashion icon and ambassador,' it read, ending 'his career in beauty as a champion of France.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 09:29:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 126,70
P/E ratio 2020 167,78
EV / Sales 2019 4,45x
EV / Sales 2020 4,16x
Capitalization 2 529 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC5.80%3 328
TUI-24.13%6 259
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC9.19%5 069
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS13.80%4 880
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED19.61%2 879
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-5.80%2 271
