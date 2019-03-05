Manchester United : The final games of a champion

Beckham's PSG stats in themselves are modest, almost a footnote to his career. Just 14 games all told - ten league appearances, two in Europe, two in domestic competition. Only five of those outings were starts.

Two assists, no goals. But he arrived with PSG topping the table from serial title-winners Lyon only on goal difference. When he left, it was as part of a first triumphant Ligue 1 side since 1994, finishing 12 points clear of Marseille. Beckham paused to reflect that had Ancelotti not been bound for the Real Madrid hotseat he might even have considered signing on for another year.

As it was, his first league start, a 3-1 win over relegated Brest - captaining the side in specially made red, white and blue boots - and providing a 31st-minute assist for Blasé Matuidi from a corner - was to be it. When he left the field with 10 minutes remaining, the tearful farewell punctuated by endless hair ruffles, handshakes and hugs - even from the opposition's goal scorer - it was to a stadium singing his name.

A French crowd singing an Englishman's praises - noteworthy in itself. This however, really was time. 'I wanted to go out as a champion,' he said. 'I've finished my career in a team that treated me like I've been here 10 years.'

Entente cordiale indeed. When the club opened its hall of fame in July 2017, there was Beckham, alongside Ronaldinho, Ibrahimović and George Weah. 'Fashion icon and ambassador,' it read, ending 'his career in beauty as a champion of France.'