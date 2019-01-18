Manchester United : 'The people of Norway are excited for Ole'

His appointment last month has certainly been well received in his native Norway, where he helped the club to become even more popular than when he first arrived as a player in 1996.

We caught up with Bernt Hjørnevik - secretary of the Scandinavian Supporters' Club, one of our biggest branches - to talk all things Ole and what Norwegian Reds have made of his return…

What was your initial reaction when Solskjaer was appointed?

'I just thought it was fantastic! It was kind of surreal, really. We were sitting in the office when the news that Jose Mourinho had left came through and then Solskjaer was mentioned later on. The media in Norway immediately got us on the phone to speak to us.'

It must have been a huge story in Norway, right?

'It was quite a big story, yes. When the rumours about Solskjaer first started, I was contacted by TV2, the main broadcaster, and I was live on TV for hours to discuss is.'

Are Norwegian people - not just United fans - proud that he is in such a position?

'Yes, definitely! The media in Norway were really excited for sure but also people who are general Norwegians and not even United fans. I think Solskjaer's position in Norway is quite good so his appointment was a big event for all Norwegians.'