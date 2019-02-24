Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Manchester United : 'The players must be confident'

02/24/2019

Speaking to MUTV's Stewart Gardner in his regular pre-match interview, Solskjaer described how this run has given everybody at the Aon Training Complex a spring in their step, as well as what the fierce rivalry between United and Liverpool means to him ahead of what is a key game for both sides.

'It gives us confidence and it gives us belief that we're doing something right,' Ole said. 'It must give the players confidence. When you play games and win games and you perform. That's to build to the next step, that process of where we want to get to. We want to get up the table and want to get a playing style going and, when you get wins as well , they see it working so they buy in so much easier, everyone.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 24 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2019 07:21:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 133,91
P/E ratio 2020 177,32
EV / Sales 2019 4,68x
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
Capitalization 2 672 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.74%3 487
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.44%4 967
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS13.89%4 823
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED14.84%2 849
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-0.25%2 381
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD32.93%2 202
