Manchester United : 'The players must be confident'

Speaking to MUTV's Stewart Gardner in his regular pre-match interview, Solskjaer described how this run has given everybody at the Aon Training Complex a spring in their step, as well as what the fierce rivalry between United and Liverpool means to him ahead of what is a key game for both sides.

'It gives us confidence and it gives us belief that we're doing something right,' Ole said. 'It must give the players confidence. When you play games and win games and you perform. That's to build to the next step, that process of where we want to get to. We want to get up the table and want to get a playing style going and, when you get wins as well , they see it working so they buy in so much easier, everyone.'