Manchester United : 'The squad will listen to Solskjaer's every word'

The former midfielder joined United as a schoolboy in 2000 and went on to make his first-team debut against Leeds United in October 2003. Eagles memorably scored a key goal against Everton in the 2006/07 title race when coming off the bench to seal a brilliant comeback on his Premier League bow.

In total, Chris registered 17 appearances for the club across five seasons and played alongside Solskjaer on several occasions. He was also managed by Ole at Reserve-team level and is delighted to see his former team-mate back as caretaker boss.

'I played alongside Ole, and for him when he managed at reserve level,' says Eagles in an interview that appears in tonight's edition of United Review, our official matchday programme.

'He's a great guy, and the players seem buzzing to be playing under him. He can be tough, and when you're a player who made a real difference for the club, like he did, players will listen to every word. Ole's not a United legend for no reason.'