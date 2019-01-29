Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : 'The squad will listen to Solskjaer's every word'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 03:19am EST

The former midfielder joined United as a schoolboy in 2000 and went on to make his first-team debut against Leeds United in October 2003. Eagles memorably scored a key goal against Everton in the 2006/07 title race when coming off the bench to seal a brilliant comeback on his Premier League bow.

In total, Chris registered 17 appearances for the club across five seasons and played alongside Solskjaer on several occasions. He was also managed by Ole at Reserve-team level and is delighted to see his former team-mate back as caretaker boss.

'I played alongside Ole, and for him when he managed at reserve level,' says Eagles in an interview that appears in tonight's edition of United Review, our official matchday programme.

'He's a great guy, and the players seem buzzing to be playing under him. He can be tough, and when you're a player who made a real difference for the club, like he did, players will listen to every word. Ole's not a United legend for no reason.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 08:18:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
03:35aMANCHESTER UNITED : Simple Tweak to Lukaku's Role Keeps Charmed Prince Solskjær'..
AQ
03:19aMANCHESTER UNITED : 'The squad will listen to Solskjaer's every word'
PU
02:54aMANCHESTER UNITED : 'It's been a good month for me to learn'
PU
02:54aMANCHESTER UNITED : 'Being a substitute can change your life'
PU
12:32aFA CUP : Another daunting trip for Man United in fifth round
AQ
12:26aFA CUP : Holders Chelsea Draw Man Utd in Fifth Round
AQ
01/28MANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer plans ahead
AQ
01/28MANCHESTER UNITED : Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup fifth round
AQ
01/28MANCHESTER UNITED : Alvaro Morata's Chelsea horror spell ends as Atletico Madrid..
AQ
01/28MANCHESTER UNITED : Holders Chelsea draw Man United in FA Cup
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 120,38
P/E ratio 2020 159,42
EV / Sales 2019 4,27x
EV / Sales 2020 4,00x
Capitalization 2 403 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC1.26%3 161
TUI11.99%9 414
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC1.06%4 839
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS5.35%4 479
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED5.18%2 835
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE1.32%2 415
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.