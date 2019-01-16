Manchester United : The stats behind Rashford's resurgence

HOW MARCUS COMPARES TO OTHERS

Before Sunday's win over Spurs, Ole expressed his excitement about Rashford's potential and said he can become 'a top, top player'.

'I think Marcus has been different class since I have come in,' Solskjaer also said recently. 'His work rate is unbelievable. He closes down, chases, runs in behind. I think he's got the motivation and inspiration himself to become the best he can be.'

Incidentally, Rashford's goal at Tottenham was his 40th for United in 149 games - which is nine more than Cristiano Ronaldo had scored for the Reds after the same number of matches.

At Marcus's current age, Spurs striker Harry Kane had only scored 25 goals in 101 club apps, compared to Rashford's 40 in 148. In Premier League terms, Kane had only scored three in 18 games, compared to 24 in 97 for Marcus.