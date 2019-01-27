Manchester United : The week ahead for United

THURSDAY

One of the busiest days for 24/7 sports news channels will reach fever pitch in TV studios in the hours, minutes and seconds until the January transfer window slams shut at 23:00 GMT. Solskjaer has already stated he does not expect to make any signings this month, but should that change, you'll see the details confirmed first on ManUtd.com of course.

As we continue to celebrate 20 years since our Treble-winning season, Thursday marks the anniversary of our 1-0 away win against Charlton Athletic. Dwight Yorke was on target at The Valley on 31 January 1999, and he netted a dramatic 89th-minute winner to ensure we continued our march towards the title.

FRIDAY

Solskjaer will be back in front of the cameras for another press conference as we build up to the weekend clash against Leicester City. Make sure to visit ManUtd.com or keep your eyes on our official app for any news on injuries, squad selection and Ole's thoughts on the opposition.

The Under-23s return to action as Ricky Sbragia's youngsters host Southampton at Leigh Sports Village, and kick-off is at 19:00 GMT. As usual, the Reds are live on MUTV and will be looking to carry the form from last Friday's brilliant International Cup win over Paris Saint-Germain into Premier League 2. A win over Saints would see United move to within two points of them.

Our former midfielder Darren Fletcher turns 35, but he might not have much time to celebrate on the eve of Stoke City's Championship clash against Hull City.