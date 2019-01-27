Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
01/25 04:02:04 pm
19.11 USD   +0.32%
05:19pMANCHESTER UNITED : The week ahead for United
PU
01/25MANCHESTER UNITED : Who has Ole picked to face Arsenal?
PU
01/25MANCHESTER UNITED : Your matchday Q&A with Solskjaer
PU
Manchester United : The week ahead for United

01/27/2019 | 05:19pm EST

THURSDAY
One of the busiest days for 24/7 sports news channels will reach fever pitch in TV studios in the hours, minutes and seconds until the January transfer window slams shut at 23:00 GMT. Solskjaer has already stated he does not expect to make any signings this month, but should that change, you'll see the details confirmed first on ManUtd.com of course.

As we continue to celebrate 20 years since our Treble-winning season, Thursday marks the anniversary of our 1-0 away win against Charlton Athletic. Dwight Yorke was on target at The Valley on 31 January 1999, and he netted a dramatic 89th-minute winner to ensure we continued our march towards the title.

FRIDAY
Solskjaer will be back in front of the cameras for another press conference as we build up to the weekend clash against Leicester City. Make sure to visit ManUtd.com or keep your eyes on our official app for any news on injuries, squad selection and Ole's thoughts on the opposition.

The Under-23s return to action as Ricky Sbragia's youngsters host Southampton at Leigh Sports Village, and kick-off is at 19:00 GMT. As usual, the Reds are live on MUTV and will be looking to carry the form from last Friday's brilliant International Cup win over Paris Saint-Germain into Premier League 2. A win over Saints would see United move to within two points of them.

Our former midfielder Darren Fletcher turns 35, but he might not have much time to celebrate on the eve of Stoke City's Championship clash against Hull City.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 27 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2019 22:18:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,07%
P/E ratio 2019 119,34
P/E ratio 2020 158,04
EV / Sales 2019 4,24x
EV / Sales 2020 3,97x
Capitalization 2 382 M
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC0.68%3 144
TUI14.15%9 414
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC1.60%4 839
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS4.57%4 479
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED14.26%2 835
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE1.32%2 415
