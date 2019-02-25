Manchester United : The week ahead for United

THURSDAY
Today marks the anniversary of the 3-2 win over Arsenal in 2016, when Marcus Rashford scored twice on his Premier League debut to propel the team to a dramatic success over the Gunners. A deflected Ander Herrera strike proved the decisive goal, cancelling out strikes by United Academy graduate Danny Welbeck and World Cup winner Mesut Ozil.
FRIDAY
Ole is likely to be in front of the press again on Friday morning, as we get set for Saturday's home match against Southampton. The Saints remain locked in a battle for survival at the bottom of the Premier League table, but have proved to be difficult opponents for many leading sides, especially since the arrival of manager Ralph Hasenhüttl. The man known as 'the Klopp of the Alps' will be the third consecutive German manager to occupy the away dugout at Old Trafford, following Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Tuchel.
Elsewhere, the Under-23s take on Norwich (19:00 GMT) at Leigh Sports Village, and it's the 23rd birthday of Lizzie Arnot from our high-flying women's team. Their next match is still nine days away at this point, on Sunday 10 March at home to Leicester City Women
.
Disclaimer
Manchester United plc published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 12:41:08 UTC