Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/22 04:02:01 pm
21.2 USD   +5.95%
07:42aMANCHESTER UNITED : The week ahead for United
PU
01:13aMANCHESTER UNITED : Arsenal brush aside saints to go fourth
AQ
02/24MANCHESTER UNITED : Shaw named star man in draw
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : The week ahead for United

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 07:42am EST

THURSDAY

Today marks the anniversary of the 3-2 win over Arsenal in 2016, when Marcus Rashford scored twice on his Premier League debut to propel the team to a dramatic success over the Gunners. A deflected Ander Herrera strike proved the decisive goal, cancelling out strikes by United Academy graduate Danny Welbeck and World Cup winner Mesut Ozil.

FRIDAY

Ole is likely to be in front of the press again on Friday morning, as we get set for Saturday's home match against Southampton. The Saints remain locked in a battle for survival at the bottom of the Premier League table, but have proved to be difficult opponents for many leading sides, especially since the arrival of manager Ralph Hasenhüttl. The man known as 'the Klopp of the Alps' will be the third consecutive German manager to occupy the away dugout at Old Trafford, following Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Tuchel.

Elsewhere, the Under-23s take on Norwich (19:00 GMT) at Leigh Sports Village, and it's the 23rd birthday of Lizzie Arnot from our high-flying women's team. Their next match is still nine days away at this point, on Sunday 10 March at home to Leicester City Women.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 12:41:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
08:00aMANCHESTER UNITED : Kane scores on return but Spurs fall at Burnley
AQ
07:59aMANCHESTER UNITED : Liverpool go top of EPL with draw at Manchester United
AQ
07:58aMANCHESTER UNITED : De Bruyne says quadruple would make Man City 'best team ever..
AQ
07:57aMANCHESTER UNITED : Football - Manchester City see off Chelsea to claim League C..
AQ
07:42aMANCHESTER UNITED : The week ahead for United
PU
07:32aMANCHESTER UNITED : Chelsea's Sarri is the ultimate loser in Wembley farce
AQ
07:16aMANCHESTER UNITED : Man United face ‘mutiny' if Solskjaer isn't named perm..
AQ
06:28aMANCHESTER UNITED : Jurgen Klopp calls for Passion, passion, passion ...
AQ
06:23aDE BRUYNE : Quadruple would make City 'best team ever'
AQ
02:37aMANCHESTER UNITED : Kepa Arrizabalaga defies Maurizio Sarri and quadruple is sti..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 133,91
P/E ratio 2020 177,32
EV / Sales 2019 4,68x
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
Capitalization 2 672 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC11.70%3 487
TUI-21.82%6 408
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC5.47%4 967
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS13.89%4 823
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED14.84%2 849
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-0.25%2 381
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.