Manchester United : The week ahead for United

THURSDAY

Today marks the anniversary of the 3-2 win over Arsenal in 2016, when Marcus Rashford scored twice on his Premier League debut to propel the team to a dramatic success over the Gunners. A deflected Ander Herrera strike proved the decisive goal, cancelling out strikes by United Academy graduate Danny Welbeck and World Cup winner Mesut Ozil.

FRIDAY

Ole is likely to be in front of the press again on Friday morning, as we get set for Saturday's home match against Southampton. The Saints remain locked in a battle for survival at the bottom of the Premier League table, but have proved to be difficult opponents for many leading sides, especially since the arrival of manager Ralph Hasenhüttl. The man known as 'the Klopp of the Alps' will be the third consecutive German manager to occupy the away dugout at Old Trafford, following Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Tuchel.