Manchester United : 'This club's had so many great comebacks'

Solskjaer is best known for his role in the 1999 Champions League final, when the Norwegian scored the winning goal against Bayern Munich to conclude a dramatic 2-1 comeback win.

Ole was of course involved in countless against-all-odds victories under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson and he is harnessing that never-say-die attitude ahead of the Champions League tie against PSG.

Speaking to reporters after Saturday's courageous 3-2 success over Southampton at Old Trafford, Solskjaer looked forward to the challenge of causing an upset in France on Wednesday evening.

Asked if there is added belief of being able to beat PSG after the Saints result, Ole said:

'Yeah, the dressing room was bouncing, they were happy and looking forward to Wednesday.