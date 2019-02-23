Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : 'This game is always unique and different'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2019 | 02:02am EST

Supporters of both teams might argue that the circumstances surrounding this weekend's meeting make it even more special, with Jurgen Klopp's side seeking a first title since 1990, and many United fans are keen to see that eventuality avoided. But, for De Gea, United's aspirations are the only concern.

'No matter what each of the two teams are playing for, this game is always very different and unique,'
he says. 'Both teams are competing on various fronts but we are playing at home, we want to win and want to keep battling to get into the Champions League next season.'

To achieve that win, De Gea will likely be required to keep Liverpool's 44-goal hero of last season, Mohamed Salah, quiet. But the four-time winner of the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award believes obsessing about the Egyptian's undoubted goal threat would be a misstep.

'You don't just focus on the one player,'
proclaims David. 'They have got a good side with some good players individually. You prepare like you would for any other game, knowing that you are up against a very good side with some top players.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 23 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2019 07:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
02:02aMANCHESTER UNITED : 'This game is always unique and different'
PU
02/22Man Utd vs Liverpool makes spotlight in England this weekend
AQ
02/22MANCHESTER UNITED : Can Red Devils Dent The Reds Title Hope?
AQ
02/22MANCHESTER UNITED : Liverpool Take Title Challenge to Old Trafford
AQ
02/22MANCHESTER UNITED : Rivalry resumes
AQ
02/22MANCHESTER UNITED : Man U seek to derail Reds title hopes
AQ
02/22MANCHESTER UNITED : Pep Guardiola worried about Chelsea backlash against in-form..
AQ
02/22ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE : Manchester United seek to derail Liverpool title bid as..
AQ
02/22MANCHESTER UNITED : Jurgen Klopp expects Solskjaer to be named permanent Manches..
AQ
02/22MANCHESTER UNITED : Renewing Eden Hazard contract must be priority for Chelsea a..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 133,91
P/E ratio 2020 177,32
EV / Sales 2019 4,68x
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
Capitalization 2 672 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.74%3 487
TUI-21.82%6 321
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS13.89%4 876
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.44%4 776
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED13.40%2 814
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS0.82%2 411
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.