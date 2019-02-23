Manchester United : 'This game is always unique and different'

Supporters of both teams might argue that the circumstances surrounding this weekend's meeting make it even more special, with Jurgen Klopp's side seeking a first title since 1990, and many United fans are keen to see that eventuality avoided. But, for De Gea, United's aspirations are the only concern.

'No matter what each of the two teams are playing for, this game is always very different and unique,'

he says. 'Both teams are competing on various fronts but we are playing at home, we want to win and want to keep battling to get into the Champions League next season.'

To achieve that win, De Gea will likely be required to keep Liverpool's 44-goal hero of last season, Mohamed Salah, quiet. But the four-time winner of the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award believes obsessing about the Egyptian's undoubted goal threat would be a misstep.

'You don't just focus on the one player,'

proclaims David. 'They have got a good side with some good players individually. You prepare like you would for any other game, knowing that you are up against a very good side with some top players.