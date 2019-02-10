Manchester United : This is why we love the Champions League

The Ligue 1 leaders have nailed the domestic game by winning five of the last six championships, yet the illustrious European Cup remains a cruel mistress and German manager Thomas Tuchel was appointed last summer with a reported target to advance further than before in the competition.

Finishing top of Group C ahead of Liverpool and Napoli was a statement of their quality and intent, and many observers have already tipped them to shine in this season's anticipated knockout stages.

That assessment is easy to understand when you consider their forward line includes Uruguayan powerhouse Edinson Cavani, French darling Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr.

The rest of their squad is infiltrated with excellence as well: the likes of Thiago Silva, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria and Marco Verratti are all world-class operators.

When the last-16 draw was made, the prospect of facing that star-studded group was admittedly worrying.

As a fan I always believe we can beat any foe, but we weren't playing well and confidence was low at that time.

All of that has changed now.