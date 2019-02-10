Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
02/08
19.17 USD   +0.37%
Manchester United : This is why we love the Champions League

02/10/2019
The Ligue 1 leaders have nailed the domestic game by winning five of the last six championships, yet the illustrious European Cup remains a cruel mistress and German manager Thomas Tuchel was appointed last summer with a reported target to advance further than before in the competition.

Finishing top of Group C ahead of Liverpool and Napoli was a statement of their quality and intent, and many observers have already tipped them to shine in this season's anticipated knockout stages.

That assessment is easy to understand when you consider their forward line includes Uruguayan powerhouse Edinson Cavani, French darling Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr.

The rest of their squad is infiltrated with excellence as well: the likes of Thiago Silva, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria and Marco Verratti are all world-class operators.

When the last-16 draw was made, the prospect of facing that star-studded group was admittedly worrying.

As a fan I always believe we can beat any foe, but we weren't playing well and confidence was low at that time.

All of that has changed now.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 10 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2019 15:29:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 122,07
P/E ratio 2020 161,64
EV / Sales 2019 4,32x
EV / Sales 2020 4,05x
Capitalization 2 436 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC1.00%3 152
TUI-14.55%6 995
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS10.24%4 628
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-2.74%4 541
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED12.70%2 796
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-0.07%2 400
