MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Manchester United : 'This team can win everything'

02/08/2019

'If you look at the players, the age of them, they're young. They've got plenty of development in them. But we also need some experienced players to stay and step up and really become the leaders. Paul [Pogba] and Jesse [Lingard], they're at that age where we expect them to take that responsibility and not just be a young boy that floats around, so this club [and] this team, yeah, definitely [can win everything].

'I think we're too far behind this year, obviously,' Ole was quick to point out when asked about a Premier League title challenge, 'but you've got to catch up with the teams ahead of us, especially City, Liverpool and Tottenham.

'We have beaten Tottenham, so we know that we are capable of that, but we need the consistency. We've got the possibility to make a big difference in our preparation and in everything. When I came in at Molde, they were 10th in 2010 and then in 2011 we won the league, so never say never.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 22:39:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 121,56
P/E ratio 2020 160,98
EV / Sales 2019 4,31x
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
Capitalization 2 426 M
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC0.63%3 140
TUI-11.26%7 275
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS10.24%4 630
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.06%4 622
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED11.14%2 758
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-1.16%2 398
