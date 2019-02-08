Manchester United : 'This team can win everything'

'If you look at the players, the age of them, they're young. They've got plenty of development in them. But we also need some experienced players to stay and step up and really become the leaders. Paul [Pogba] and Jesse [Lingard], they're at that age where we expect them to take that responsibility and not just be a young boy that floats around, so this club [and] this team, yeah, definitely [can win everything].

'I think we're too far behind this year, obviously,' Ole was quick to point out when asked about a Premier League title challenge, 'but you've got to catch up with the teams ahead of us, especially City, Liverpool and Tottenham.

'We have beaten Tottenham, so we know that we are capable of that, but we need the consistency. We've got the possibility to make a big difference in our preparation and in everything. When I came in at Molde, they were 10th in 2010 and then in 2011 we won the league, so never say never.'