Manchester United : Triple injury blow for United

When asked if he was worried that Rashford could have made the injury worse by playing on, Solskjaer said: 'Very, but he's a warrior and he's a Manc and he knows what this means. We had to keep him on, because we already had to make three subs.

'

You're never surprised in football. You've always got to be ready for anything, [even] losing three players in the first half with hamstring injuries.'

Despite the injuries, Solskjaer is confident he will still be able to select a strong side to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening at Selhurst Park.

'

We've lost a few with muscle injuries, hamstrings, but we've got some good kids coming through, so don't worry about it,' he said defiantly. 'We'll have 11 players on the pitch on Wednesday night as well. Luckily we've got two days of recovery.'