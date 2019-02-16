Manchester United : U18s beaten by City in semi-finals

It soon developed into a feisty contest with full-blooded challenges becoming the order of the day.

One heavy tackle left skipper Brandon Williams struggling and, after trying his best to run off the injury, he eventually succumbed to the knock and was replaced by Reece Devine, who appeared against his former club.

By this time, the home side had taken the lead when, in the 17th minute, Felix Nmecha unleashed a low drive that gave United keeper James Thompson little chance of stopping.

Further goalscoring chances were few and far between with Aliou Traore's fierce drive that fizzed past the post a notable exception, as United were without leading scorer Mason Greenwood due to injury, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also admitting on Friday he would have been under consideration for first-team selection.