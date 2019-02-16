Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : U18s beaten by City in semi-finals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2019 | 08:32am EST

It soon developed into a feisty contest with full-blooded challenges becoming the order of the day.

One heavy tackle left skipper Brandon Williams struggling and, after trying his best to run off the injury, he eventually succumbed to the knock and was replaced by Reece Devine, who appeared against his former club.

By this time, the home side had taken the lead when, in the 17th minute, Felix Nmecha unleashed a low drive that gave United keeper James Thompson little chance of stopping.

Further goalscoring chances were few and far between with Aliou Traore's fierce drive that fizzed past the post a notable exception, as United were without leading scorer Mason Greenwood due to injury, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also admitting on Friday he would have been under consideration for first-team selection.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 16 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2019 13:31:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
08:34aMANCHESTER UNITED : Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's real Man United audition starts again..
AQ
08:34aMANCHESTER UNITED : Gianfranco Zola says Chelsea must unite to reignite stutteri..
AQ
08:32aMANCHESTER UNITED : U18s beaten by City in semi-finals
PU
08:07aMANCHESTER UNITED : Why I thought Teddy was the two-goal hero in 1999
PU
05:15aMANCHESTER UNITED : Jose Mourinho refuses to place Neymar alongside Brazilian gr..
AQ
05:15aMANCHESTER UNITED : Mason Greenwood should be given green light by Man United up..
AQ
05:15aMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer not downbeat as injuries provide chances for Romel..
AQ
12:36aGACHUHI : Comeback of striker Oliech as enthralling as his pro debut years back
AQ
02/15LEON BALOGUN : Fading Dream?
AQ
02/15MANCHESTER UNITED : Rake over old Scholes
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 124,73
P/E ratio 2020 165,17
EV / Sales 2019 4,41x
EV / Sales 2020 4,13x
Capitalization 2 504 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.85%3 229
TUI-24.72%6 148
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS11.28%4 656
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-0.46%4 586
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED12.74%2 797
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE2.22%2 481
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.