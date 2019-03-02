Manchester United : Under-18s claim point against Baggies

The visitors were denied again in the opening moments of the second half when keeper Carney's acrobatic save prevented Alex Gilbert's angled drive from reaching its target.

The Baggies were growing in confidence and it came as little surprise when, on the hour, Gilbert put the team from the West Midlands on terms, when he was left in too much space at the far post, worked his way past Harvey Neville and fired in.

United were required to dig deep as the visitors continued hold the balance of possession and, as a result, they were more active in the danger areas. However, McGhee's free-kick from the left found the imposing Teden Mengi in the box and his ball towards goal was diverted into his own net by Brown.

Shoretire, who has only just turned 15, and Iestyn Hughes, who is a year older, came on for their debuts, while another Under-16s prospect, Mipo Odubeko, who had been denied when well positioned in the first half, bent an effort just wide.

Gilbert grabbed his second with three minutes left, when the ball was not cleared inside the box, and the visitors applied late pressure during a lengthy period of stoppage time in a bid for a winner. However, United stood firm to earn a point.