Manchester United : Under-18s held to a draw at Blackburn

Laird's rifled finish and Odubeko's composed finish had the much-changed Reds two goals ahead at the break, but a spirited fightback by the Lancashire hosts saw them claw their way back into the game to earn a share of the spoils.

Neil Ryan named an experimental line-up which showed eight changes from the Premier League Cup semi-final defeat at Manchester City last weekend, with Teden Mengi, Ethan Galbraith and Largie Ramazani the only survivors.

Jacob Carney started in United's number one shirt and he was joined in the starting line-up by Oliver Denham, Reece Devine, Mark Helm and Odebeko, all of whom were embarking on the next stage of their progress through the ranks.

The weather has to get a mention, because it was like an early summer's day at Brockhall with virtually clear blue skies and mildly warm sunshine. Some would say perfect conditions for football and anyone who has attended a game here in winter would for sure vouch for those sentiments.