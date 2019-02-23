Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/22 04:02:01 pm
21.2 USD   +5.95%
08:52aMANCHESTER UNITED : Under-18s held to a draw at Blackburn
PU
02:52aMATA : We'll have 75,000 playing with us
PU
02:02aMANCHESTER UNITED : 'This game is always unique and different'
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : Under-18s held to a draw at Blackburn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/23/2019 | 08:52am EST

Laird's rifled finish and Odubeko's composed finish had the much-changed Reds two goals ahead at the break, but a spirited fightback by the Lancashire hosts saw them claw their way back into the game to earn a share of the spoils.

Neil Ryan named an experimental line-up which showed eight changes from the Premier League Cup semi-final defeat at Manchester City last weekend, with Teden Mengi, Ethan Galbraith and Largie Ramazani the only survivors.

Jacob Carney started in United's number one shirt and he was joined in the starting line-up by Oliver Denham, Reece Devine, Mark Helm and Odebeko, all of whom were embarking on the next stage of their progress through the ranks.

The weather has to get a mention, because it was like an early summer's day at Brockhall with virtually clear blue skies and mildly warm sunshine. Some would say perfect conditions for football and anyone who has attended a game here in winter would for sure vouch for those sentiments.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 23 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2019 13:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
08:52aMANCHESTER UNITED : Under-18s held to a draw at Blackburn
PU
03:48aMAN UTD VS L IVERPOOL : Players to watch
AQ
02:52aMATA : We'll have 75,000 playing with us
PU
02:51aMANCHESTER UNITED : Frank Lampard expects Chelsea to challenge for Premier Leagu..
AQ
02:02aMANCHESTER UNITED : 'This game is always unique and different'
PU
02/22Man Utd vs Liverpool makes spotlight in England this weekend
AQ
02/22MANCHESTER UNITED : Can Red Devils Dent The Reds Title Hope?
AQ
02/22MANCHESTER UNITED : Liverpool Take Title Challenge to Old Trafford
AQ
02/22MANCHESTER UNITED : Rivalry resumes
AQ
02/22MANCHESTER UNITED : Man U seek to derail Reds title hopes
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 133,91
P/E ratio 2020 177,32
EV / Sales 2019 4,68x
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
Capitalization 2 672 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.74%3 487
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.44%4 967
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS13.89%4 823
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED14.84%2 849
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-0.25%2 381
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD32.93%2 202
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.