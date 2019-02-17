Manchester United : United Women 3 London Bees 0

United made a positive start to the game when Martha Harris came close after five minutes. The 24-year old defender, who had made a bursting run forward, was played in by Green, however her shot from the right whistled past the far post.

Seconds later the Reds had the ball in the back of the net courtesy of Charlie Devlin, however she was judged to have been in an offside position.

Despite having the lion's share of possession for the first 25 minutes, chances were few and far between for Stoney's side.

Skipper, Alex Greenwood, whipped a delicious corner in from the right which skimmed the head of Jess Sigsworth, while Toone, who scored four in midweek against Leicester, had a header comfortably saved by Bees' keeper Sarah Quantrill.