Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/15 04:02:02 pm
19.5 USD   +1.56%
11:22aMANCHESTER UNITED : United Women 3 London Bees 0
PU
05:17aMANCHESTER UNITED : It's a huge week ahead for United
PU
02/16MANCHESTER UNITED : U18s beaten by City in semi-finals
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : United Women 3 London Bees 0

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 11:22am EST

United made a positive start to the game when Martha Harris came close after five minutes. The 24-year old defender, who had made a bursting run forward, was played in by Green, however her shot from the right whistled past the far post.

Seconds later the Reds had the ball in the back of the net courtesy of Charlie Devlin, however she was judged to have been in an offside position.

Despite having the lion's share of possession for the first 25 minutes, chances were few and far between for Stoney's side.

Skipper, Alex Greenwood, whipped a delicious corner in from the right which skimmed the head of Jess Sigsworth, while Toone, who scored four in midweek against Leicester, had a header comfortably saved by Bees' keeper Sarah Quantrill.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 17 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2019 16:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
11:22aMANCHESTER UNITED : United Women 3 London Bees 0
PU
10:54aSARRI STATE OF AFFAIRS : Chelsea face crunch Manchester United clash in FA Cup f..
AQ
08:56aMANCHESTER UNITED : Give Solskjaer the job, urges Scholes
AQ
08:19aMANCHESTER UNITED : Saudi crown prince launches audacious '£3.8 billion takeover..
AQ
06:34aMANCHESTER UNITED : Chelsea tactics v Manchester United as Hazard-Higuain duo ta..
AQ
06:34aMANCHESTER UNITED : tactics vs Chelsea as Ander Herrera assumes an important rol..
AQ
06:33aMANCHESTER UNITED : Maurizio Sarri Has a Month to Save His Job as Chelsea Prepar..
AQ
05:17aMANCHESTER UNITED : It's a huge week ahead for United
PU
04:45aSANCHEZ : I have to get it right soon
AQ
02/16MANCHESTER UNITED : Bruised United Visit Stuttering Chelsea Tomorrow
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 124,73
P/E ratio 2020 165,17
EV / Sales 2019 4,41x
EV / Sales 2020 4,13x
Capitalization 2 504 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.85%3 229
TUI-24.72%6 148
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS11.28%4 656
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-0.46%4 586
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED12.74%2 797
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE2.22%2 481
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.