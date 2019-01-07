Manchester United : United discover FA Cup opponents

Before the game against the Royals, caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed his desire to win the competition this season as the Reds look to go one better than last term, when we were narrowly beaten by Chelsea in the final at Wembley Stadium.
United beat League Two outfit Yeovil Town 4-0 at the fourth-round stage a year ago, as Alexis Sanchez made his eagerly awaited debut for the club at Huish Park. Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku scored on the night in Somerset.
The Reds were ball no.6 in Monday night's draw, which was conducted by former Wolverhampton Wanderers players Robbie Keane and Carl Ikeme at Molineux immediately after the club's third-round victory against Liverpool. As it unfolded, it became clear the Reds were set to draw a big gun with Tottenham and Crystal Palace also in the frame as the last four balls were selected.
THE FA CUP FOURTH-ROUND DRAW IN FULL
Swansea City v Gillingham
AFC Wimbledon v West Ham United
Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City v Wolves
Millwall v Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Brom
Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers
Accrington Stanley v Derby or Southampton
Doncaster Rovers v Oldham Athletic
Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton
Newcastle or Blackburn v Watford
Middlesbrough v Newport County
Manchester City v Burnley
Barnet v Brentford
Portsmouth v QPR
Arsenal v United
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
