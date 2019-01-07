Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Manchester United PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Manchester United : United discover FA Cup opponents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 05:14pm EST

Before the game against the Royals, caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed his desire to win the competition this season as the Reds look to go one better than last term, when we were narrowly beaten by Chelsea in the final at Wembley Stadium.

United beat League Two outfit Yeovil Town 4-0 at the fourth-round stage a year ago, as Alexis Sanchez made his eagerly awaited debut for the club at Huish Park. Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku scored on the night in Somerset.

The Reds were ball no.6 in Monday night's draw, which was conducted by former Wolverhampton Wanderers players Robbie Keane and Carl Ikeme at Molineux immediately after the club's third-round victory against Liverpool. As it unfolded, it became clear the Reds were set to draw a big gun with Tottenham and Crystal Palace also in the frame as the last four balls were selected.

THE FA CUP FOURTH-ROUND DRAW IN FULL

Swansea City v Gillingham
AFC Wimbledon v West Ham United
Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City v Wolves
Millwall v Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Brom
Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers
Accrington Stanley v Derby or Southampton
Doncaster Rovers v Oldham Athletic
Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton
Newcastle or Blackburn v Watford
Middlesbrough v Newport County
Manchester City v Burnley
Barnet v Brentford
Portsmouth v QPR
Arsenal v United
Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 22:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
05:14pMANCHESTER UNITED : United discover FA Cup opponents
PU
05:08pMANCHESTER UNITED : Arsenal drawn against Man United in FA Cup 4th round
AQ
04:24pU23S : Aston Villa 5 United 1
PU
12:14pMANCHESTER UNITED : Reds working hard in Dubai
PU
09:24aMANCHESTER UNITED : Join Ole at United For Unicef dinner
PU
02:23aMANCHESTER UNITED : Man United target Roma defender Kostas Manolas
AQ
12:21aMANCHESTER UNITED : Arsenal boss Unai Emery was full of praise for Joe Willock
AQ
01/06MANCHESTER UNITED : Warriors grace fa cup
AQ
01/06MANCHESTER UNITED : Dele Alli vows Tottenham 'won't get carried away again' as S..
AQ
01/06MANCHESTER UNITED : Barnet, Oldham produce FA Cup shock wins, as Manchester City..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,04%
P/E ratio 2019 122,44
P/E ratio 2020 162,13
EV / Sales 2019 4,34x
EV / Sales 2020 4,06x
Capitalization 2 443 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-0.42%3 110
TUI5.24%8 671
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC1.14%4 645
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS1.76%4 203
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED0.86%2 503
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE-2.01%2 367
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.