Manchester United : United freeze season ticket prices

Following successful fan-led trials over the past two seasons to help keep the atmosphere at Old Trafford consistently high, a dedicated atmosphere section on the right-hand side of the Stretford End first tier is being created for next season.

Richard Arnold, Group Managing Director, comments: 'The support from our fans is incredible and we're delighted to freeze Season Ticket prices once again.'

The club also announced in November 2018 that new accessible seating options for disabled fans would be introduced around the stadium, providing a choice of price points and viewing positions. Overall, 118 new wheelchair positions and 158 new amenity seats will be created, bringing the total for both to 278.

Executive Club updates

Executive Club renewals are now also available; two hospitality suites will undergo major refurbishments, offering brand new dining concepts for guests to enjoy on matchdays. Four other suites will also be upgraded, as the club seeks to continually evolve and enhance the hospitality facilities at Old Trafford.

For further details on Season Ticket Renewals and related information, including our payment plan and an exclusive Metrolink offer, please visit www.manutd.com/renew.