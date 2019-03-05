Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
Manchester United : United freeze season ticket prices

03/05/2019 | 07:40am EST

Following successful fan-led trials over the past two seasons to help keep the atmosphere at Old Trafford consistently high, a dedicated atmosphere section on the right-hand side of the Stretford End first tier is being created for next season.

Richard Arnold, Group Managing Director, comments: 'The support from our fans is incredible and we're delighted to freeze Season Ticket prices once again.'

The club also announced in November 2018 that new accessible seating options for disabled fans would be introduced around the stadium, providing a choice of price points and viewing positions. Overall, 118 new wheelchair positions and 158 new amenity seats will be created, bringing the total for both to 278.

Executive Club updates

Executive Club renewals are now also available; two hospitality suites will undergo major refurbishments, offering brand new dining concepts for guests to enjoy on matchdays. Four other suites will also be upgraded, as the club seeks to continually evolve and enhance the hospitality facilities at Old Trafford.

Find out more

For further details on Season Ticket Renewals and related information, including our payment plan and an exclusive Metrolink offer, please visit www.manutd.com/renew.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 12:39:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,01%
P/E ratio 2019 126,70
P/E ratio 2020 167,78
EV / Sales 2019 4,45x
EV / Sales 2020 4,16x
Capitalization 2 529 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC5.80%3 328
TUI-24.13%6 296
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC9.19%5 190
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS13.80%4 904
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED19.61%2 953
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-5.36%2 251
