MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
Manchester United : United launch landmine awareness film

08/15/2018 | 04:36pm CEST

Commenting on his support for the charity, Stuart Hughes said: 'Landmines and other explosive remnants of war are far more damaging to communities around the world than many people realise. Find A Better Way, guided by Sir Bobby's vision, focus on the long term impact of these weapons. I know from my own experience that even with the best medical care available, the recovery process can be long and difficult - they really understand that, which is why I'm proud to support them.'

Find A Better Way CEO Lou McGrath commented: 'It has been my pleasure to have known Stuart for several years, and I am delighted he has been involved in this project. His first-hand experience makes him an obvious spokesperson for the issue of explosive remnants of war, but his ability to explain the issue so clearly and powerfully is what makes the film so special. I know I speak for Sir Bobby when I say we are very proud to count him as a friend of Find A Better Way.'

Manchester United plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 14:35:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 587 M
EBIT 2018 45,8 M
Net income 2018 -22,5 M
Debt 2018 146 M
Yield 2018 0,87%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 127,30
EV / Sales 2018 5,14x
EV / Sales 2019 4,70x
Capitalization 2 871 M
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,3  GBP
Spread / Average Target -8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer
Edward Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC15.15%3 649
TUI-3.03%11 371
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC11.90%5 128
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS3.33%4 923
ILG INC20.37%4 209
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED-2.51%3 365
