Manchester United : United launch landmine awareness film

Commenting on his support for the charity, Stuart Hughes said: 'Landmines and other explosive remnants of war are far more damaging to communities around the world than many people realise. Find A Better Way, guided by Sir Bobby's vision, focus on the long term impact of these weapons. I know from my own experience that even with the best medical care available, the recovery process can be long and difficult - they really understand that, which is why I'm proud to support them.'

Find A Better Way CEO Lou McGrath commented: 'It has been my pleasure to have known Stuart for several years, and I am delighted he has been involved in this project. His first-hand experience makes him an obvious spokesperson for the issue of explosive remnants of war, but his ability to explain the issue so clearly and powerfully is what makes the film so special. I know I speak for Sir Bobby when I say we are very proud to count him as a friend of Find A Better Way.'