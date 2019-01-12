Manchester United : United's Wembley wonders

ANTONIO VALENCIA

The club captain made his Wembley bow for United back in 2009, when coming off the bench in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the Community Shield. Later that season, he provided the cross for Wayne Rooney to nod in the winner in the League Cup final success against Aston Villa, as Sir Alex Ferguson's men retained the trophy. The Ecuadorian found the net himself in his next appearance at the ground, scoring against Chelsea in the 2010 Community Shield defeat. All in all, he has played 13 times at the venue for the Reds, more than anybody else in the squad, including the Champions League final versus Barcelona in 2011 and a substitute outing against his former club Wigan Athletic in the 2013 Community Shield. Let's not forget the defender also helped set up Lingard's volley against Palace in 2016 and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's winner past Leicester in the Community Shield later that same year.