Manchester United : United support UNICEF's Indonesia appeal

In the aftermath of the disaster, a number of Reds posted positive messages on social media, including David De Gea and Paul Pogba.

United have been working in partnership with UNICEF, the world's leading children's organisation, for the last 19 years, helping to create a safer world for young people. The club also holds an annual United for UNICEF Gala Dinner, which raised more than £170,000 last year.

The United for UNICEF partnership is the longest running of its kind between a football club and a global children's organisation and to date has raised over £4 million, helping to change the lives of millions of children worldwide.

HOW CAN I DONATE?

Last week, UNICEF launched a combined emergency and recovery appeal to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of children over the next six months. The funds will help provide water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health, nutrition, education and child protection services for an estimated 475,000 children, as part of the response led by the Government of Indonesia.

Fans can make a donation to the appeal by visiting https://www.unicef.org.uk/donate/indonesia-tsunami-donate-and-keep-children-safe-man-utd/.

If you live in the United Kingdom and would prefer to make a donation by phone, you can call UNICEF's dedicated donation line on 0300 034 9993.