MANCHESTER UNITED PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
My previous session
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Manchester United : United support UNICEF's Indonesia appeal

10/19/2018 | 08:03pm CEST

In the aftermath of the disaster, a number of Reds posted positive messages on social media, including David De Gea and Paul Pogba.

United have been working in partnership with UNICEF, the world's leading children's organisation, for the last 19 years, helping to create a safer world for young people. The club also holds an annual United for UNICEF Gala Dinner, which raised more than £170,000 last year.

The United for UNICEF partnership is the longest running of its kind between a football club and a global children's organisation and to date has raised over £4 million, helping to change the lives of millions of children worldwide.

HOW CAN I DONATE?

Last week, UNICEF launched a combined emergency and recovery appeal to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of children over the next six months. The funds will help provide water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health, nutrition, education and child protection services for an estimated 475,000 children, as part of the response led by the Government of Indonesia.

Fans can make a donation to the appeal by visiting https://www.unicef.org.uk/donate/indonesia-tsunami-donate-and-keep-children-safe-man-utd/.

If you live in the United Kingdom and would prefer to make a donation by phone, you can call UNICEF's dedicated donation line on 0300 034 9993.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 18:02:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 623 M
EBIT 2019 35,2 M
Net income 2019 32,5 M
Debt 2019 149 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 262,24
P/E ratio 2020 131,55
EV / Sales 2019 4,53x
EV / Sales 2020 4,22x
Capitalization 2 671 M
Chart MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Duration : Period :
Manchester United PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC13.08%3 478
TUI-10.25%10 221
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC10.99%5 268
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS1.87%4 441
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED-17.99%2 556
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD38.54%2 253
