MANCHESTER UNITED PLC    MANU   KYG5784H1065

MANCHESTER UNITED PLC (MANU)
My previous session
Manchester United : United visited by special Chinese guest

02/01/2019

His passion for the Reds is well documented by the fact he holds a Guinness World Record for the most comments on a Weibo post.

His 'Ten years a fan, Lifelong a Red Devil!' post in September 2015 broke his own record and has received more than 100 million comments to date.

As a 'Red Devil Messenger', Luhan will remain close to the club and continue to show his passion and support for United in China.

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 15:33:02 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 620 M
EBIT 2019 53,5 M
Net income 2019 20,5 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 121,46
P/E ratio 2020 160,84
EV / Sales 2019 4,30x
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
Capitalization 2 424 M
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC1.69%3 176
TUI8.13%8 945
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-0.84%4 689
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS6.49%4 528
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED9.41%2 715
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGENCIA DE4.20%2 575
