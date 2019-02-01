Manchester United : United visited by special Chinese guest

His passion for the Reds is well documented by the fact he holds a Guinness World Record for the most comments on a Weibo post.

His 'Ten years a fan, Lifelong a Red Devil!' post in September 2015 broke his own record and has received more than 100 million comments to date.

As a 'Red Devil Messenger', Luhan will remain close to the club and continue to show his passion and support for United in China.

