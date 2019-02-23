Manchester United : 'We always want to take the initiative'

Under Ole, United have raced out of the blocks in a number of matches to seize the initiative early on. When asked if a positive approach is always in his thinking, Solskjaer replied: 'Well, that's always my first thought - to try to win the game. I've never gone into a game trying not to lose a game.
'Then again, as I'm saying, you're playing against 11 players as well and a team, so if we can do to Liverpool what we've done to a few teams now, I'll be very happy.
'If we have to play a different way, then the game itself decides that really, so the start is very important.'
Disclaimer
Manchester United plc published this content on 23 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2019 22:21:03 UTC