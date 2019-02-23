Manchester United : 'We always want to take the initiative'

Under Ole, United have raced out of the blocks in a number of matches to seize the initiative early on. When asked if a positive approach is always in his thinking, Solskjaer replied: 'Well, that's always my first thought - to try to win the game. I've never gone into a game trying not to lose a game.

'Then again, as I'm saying, you're playing against 11 players as well and a team, so if we can do to Liverpool what we've done to a few teams now, I'll be very happy.

'If we have to play a different way, then the game itself decides that really, so the start is very important.'