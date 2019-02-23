Log in
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC

(MANU)
02/22 04:02:01 pm
21.2 USD   +5.95%
05:22pMANCHESTER UNITED : 'We always want to take the initiative'
PU
08:52aMANCHESTER UNITED : Under-18s held to a draw at Blackburn
PU
02:52aMATA : We'll have 75,000 playing with us
PU
Manchester United : 'We always want to take the initiative'

0
02/23/2019 | 05:22pm EST

Under Ole, United have raced out of the blocks in a number of matches to seize the initiative early on. When asked if a positive approach is always in his thinking, Solskjaer replied: 'Well, that's always my first thought - to try to win the game. I've never gone into a game trying not to lose a game.

'Then again, as I'm saying, you're playing against 11 players as well and a team, so if we can do to Liverpool what we've done to a few teams now, I'll be very happy.

'If we have to play a different way, then the game itself decides that really, so the start is very important.'

Disclaimer

Manchester United plc published this content on 23 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2019 22:21:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 624 M
EBIT 2019 60,5 M
Net income 2019 31,9 M
Debt 2019 245 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 133,91
P/E ratio 2020 177,32
EV / Sales 2019 4,68x
EV / Sales 2020 4,38x
Capitalization 2 672 M
Technical analysis trends MANCHESTER UNITED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,9  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Neil Arnold Group Managing Director & Director
Joel Glazer Co-Executive Chairman
Avram A. Glazer Executive Co-Chairman
Cliff Baty Chief Financial Officer & Director
Edward Gareth Woodward Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.74%3 487
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-1.44%4 967
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS13.89%4 823
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED14.84%2 849
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-0.25%2 381
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LTD32.93%2 202
